DMK to raise issue against TN Governor

Immediately after the Governor's address, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came out strongly against this and moved a resolution for reading the full text of the written speech that was handed over to the Governor. The resolution was passed and Assembly Speaker M. Appavu read it out.



With the political parties commencing campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the DMK aiming for all the 39 seats from the state, the party is planning to take up the campaign against the Governor and target the Union government led by the BJP.



On Monday, Assembly Speaker Appavu told mediapersons that the Governors of BJP-ruled states were abiding by the cabinet of their states while the Governors in non-BJP ruled states were hostile.



The party is also highlighting the issue of the Governor walking out of the house when the Chief Minister was speaking after moving the resolution against the Governor's speech. The Speaker while speaking to media persons said that the Governor had insulted the National Anthem as he had walked out of the Assembly before the National Anthem was played.