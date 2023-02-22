DMK to take up alleged assault of Tamil students at JNU by ABVP

Dr. M.R. Swaminathan, retired Professor of Sociology from Tiruchy college, while speaking to IANS said, "The DMK is playing a very calculated political game. The party knows that evoking Periyar and Dravidian ideology is the easy way to checkmate the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The DMK leaders, including Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking regularly against the alleged ABVP assault at JNU is to make sure that anti-saffron feelings are developed in the state."



With the AIADMK leaders, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam fighting with each other, there is a general belief in political and academic circles that the BJP will fill the vacuum of the Dravidian major, and the DMK knows that BJP being an aggressive political party will use all the weapons in its armoury to surge ahead. To checkmate such a move, the DMK is evoking Periyar and propagating his ideology on the JNU campus.