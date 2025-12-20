DMK warns new law replacing MGNREGA weakens guarantees and erodes federal rights

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has launched a strong critique of the BJP-led Union government over the newly enacted Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, arguing that it undermines the core promise of rural employment and weakens India’s federal structure.

In an editorial published in its party mouthpiece Murasoli, the DMK said the debate over dropping Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme masked more serious concerns embedded in the legislation. The party claimed the new law compromises the principle of assured rural employment and grants the Centre wide discretion to suspend or restrict the programme.

The editorial argued that the government’s assurance of providing up to 125 days of work was legally fragile, as provisions in the Bill allow the Centre to stall or limit implementation.

It also criticised the revised cost-sharing formula, under which states would bear 40 per cent of the expenditure, calling it an excessive financial burden imposed by the Union government.

Another provision flagged by the DMK bars job generation during peak agricultural seasons. The party said this would adversely affect thousands of rural workers who do not own land or are not engaged in farming but depend on wage employment during those periods.