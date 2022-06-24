DNA test on PwD woman, babies to track rapist in TN's Coimbatore

Coimbatore Rural district police in Tamil Nadu have booked unidentified people for raping, sexually assaulting and impregnating a Person with Disability (PwD) woman.

Sources in the police said that the woman had given birth twice and the police are ascertaining whether the woman was raped by a single person or multiple. A case has been registered under Sections 376(2)(1) and section 92(b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. A DNA test will be conducted on the woman and her children to track and arrest the perpetrator.

The 29-year-old woman was living with her rag picker father in an abandoned shelter at Thondamathur. The woman gave birth to a baby boy in 2020 which was given for adoption to the social welfare department.