DNA tests to identify bodies of Visakhapatnam steel plant victims
Investigators are probing whether equipment failure or operational lapses caused the explosion
Authorities have identified three of the eight workers killed in the devastating explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, while DNA testing will be conducted to establish the identities of the remaining victims whose bodies were charred beyond recognition.
Officials said the deceased identified so far are Bhanu Kumar, Ramana and Appala Raju. Arrangements are being made to transport their mortal remains to their native places.
All eight bodies were shifted to the mortuary at King George Hospital (KGH), where doctors are working to identify the remaining victims.
"Most of the bodies are charred beyond recognition. DNA samples will be collected and sent to a laboratory in Vijayawada for identification," KGH Superintendent Dr Vani said.
The accident occurred on Monday inside the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant when a ladle carrying molten steel exploded, triggering a massive fire and releasing molten metal at extremely high temperatures.
According to officials, the molten iron involved in the accident was at around 1,600 degrees Celsius.
The explosion killed eight workers and left six others injured, making it one of the deadliest industrial accidents in the plant's history.
As grief-stricken families gathered at the hospital, Andhra Pradesh ministers Nara Lokesh and V. Anitha met the victims' relatives and assured them of all possible support. Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MP Bharat and other leaders also visited the hospital.
State labour minister Vasamshetti Subhash separately met the injured workers undergoing treatment at KIMS Icon Hospital.
Earlier in the day, Union steel minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited both the accident site and the hospital, describing the incident as "extremely tragic" and announcing enhanced compensation for the victims.
The Centre announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of each deceased worker and Rs 10 lakh for every injured person.
"In this difficult hour, we stand firmly with the affected families. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those undergoing treatment," Kumaraswamy said after meeting family members and injured workers.
The minister also assured employment assistance to eligible family members of the deceased, educational support for their children and full medical coverage for all injured workers.
Seeking accountability, Kumaraswamy ordered an independent investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast. He was accompanied by Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Home minister Anitha, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and MP M. Bharat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Investigators are expected to examine whether equipment failure, operational lapses or other factors led to the catastrophic explosion as multiple inquiries get underway.
With IANS inputs
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