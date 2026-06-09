DNA tests to identify bodies of Visakhapatnam steel plant victims

Authorities have identified three of the eight workers killed in the devastating explosion at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, while DNA testing will be conducted to establish the identities of the remaining victims whose bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Officials said the deceased identified so far are Bhanu Kumar, Ramana and Appala Raju. Arrangements are being made to transport their mortal remains to their native places.

All eight bodies were shifted to the mortuary at King George Hospital (KGH), where doctors are working to identify the remaining victims.

"Most of the bodies are charred beyond recognition. DNA samples will be collected and sent to a laboratory in Vijayawada for identification," KGH Superintendent Dr Vani said.

The accident occurred on Monday inside the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant when a ladle carrying molten steel exploded, triggering a massive fire and releasing molten metal at extremely high temperatures.