Doctors denied salary for strike period, write to Mandaviya

The resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) have been denied salary for the period when they were on strike. The resident doctors of the LHMC along with other resident doctors of several hospitals across the country had staged protests for immediate NEET PG counselling in December last year.



The resident doctors have written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the non-payment of salary of that period. "Despite assurance that salary will not be deducted for the period of agitation, we were not paid. We have asked hospital administration several times but they declined to release the salary of that period stating that they don't have any written order to pay", said Dr Rakesh Bagdi, Senior Resident Doctor at the LHMC said.