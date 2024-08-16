Doctors' protest: Delhi Police issues prohibitory orders in central Delhi

Delhi Police issued prohibitory orders in the central areas of the national capital amid protest calls by multiple organisations against the Kolkata rape-murder case on Friday, officials said.

Deployment of police personnel has been increased and Section 163 (prohibitory orders) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed near the Parliament and other parts of central Delhi, they said.

A Delhi Police officer said the city remains on alert due to Independence Day celebrations. Due to the protests announced, traffic at some intersections in central Delhi have been diverted, he said.

The alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has triggered widespread protests in many parts of the country.