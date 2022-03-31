Doctor's suicide: Rajasthan CM appoints new SPs in Dausa, Dholpur

Directing for the most strict actions against those who abetted the suicide of the doctor, Gehlot ordered the formation of a committee under Additional Chief Secretary Home, which will formulate a guideline to be implemented across the state to stop the recurrence of such incidents.



In Dholpur, a 27-year-old AEN was thrashed by a Congress MLA and his aides on Monday. Even after two days, no arrest was made. Finally, on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister directed the removal of the Dholpur SP. Director-General of Police (DCP) further shunted Bari Circle Officer (CO) and SHO.



Speaking on the matter, Gehlot said: "Such events cannot be tolerated where those serving government duties are attacked."



DGP Lathar, speaking on the occasion, said: "Bari SHO and CO have been removed."