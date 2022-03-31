Doctor's suicide: Rajasthan CM appoints new SPs in Dausa, Dholpur
After a doctor committed suicide in Dausa and an AEN was attacked in Dholpur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered the removal of the Superintendents of Police in both the districts
After a doctor committed suicide in Dausa and an assistant engineer (AEN) was attacked in Dholpur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered the removal of the Superintendents of Police in both the districts. The Chief Minister on Thursday appointed Raj Kumar Gupta and Narayan Togas as the new SPs in Dausa and Dholpur, respectively.
Besides, the deputy SP of Lalsot in Dausa, has been put under 'awaiting posting orders'.
Furthermore, suspension order of Lalsot Station House Officer (SHO) has also been issued after the doctor committed suicide on Tuesday.
Divisional commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav will constitute an inquiry in the matter, said Gehlot, directing the removal of Dausa SP Anil Kumar Beniwal.
The Chief Minister issued these directions while chairing a high level meeting on Wednesday night.
The Dausa police faced severe criticism after slapping murder charges against the victim, Archana Sharma, when a 22-year-old pregnant woman, who was brought to her hospital, died on Monday due to complications.
Although the patient was taken to the labour room, her condition deteriorated due to excessive bleeding which led to her death.
But the police drew sharp criticism from the medical community when the Lalsot police booked Sharma under Section 302 of the IPC after which the doctor committed suicide.
Directing for the most strict actions against those who abetted the suicide of the doctor, Gehlot ordered the formation of a committee under Additional Chief Secretary Home, which will formulate a guideline to be implemented across the state to stop the recurrence of such incidents.
In Dholpur, a 27-year-old AEN was thrashed by a Congress MLA and his aides on Monday. Even after two days, no arrest was made. Finally, on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister directed the removal of the Dholpur SP. Director-General of Police (DCP) further shunted Bari Circle Officer (CO) and SHO.
Speaking on the matter, Gehlot said: "Such events cannot be tolerated where those serving government duties are attacked."
DGP Lathar, speaking on the occasion, said: "Bari SHO and CO have been removed."
