Documentation notice for 250-year-old shrine sparks controversy in Jaisalmer

A notice issued to a centuries-old shrine in Rajasthan's border district of Jaisalmer seeking proof of land ownership has triggered protests and reignited a debate over the intersection of faith, heritage and administrative regulation in sensitive border regions.

The controversy centres on the Mehmood Shah Peer Jilani shrine, believed by local residents to be around 250 years old. The shrine management has been asked to submit land ownership documents by 22 June as part of the administration's ongoing "Operation Clean" campaign, which seeks to identify and verify allegedly unauthorised constructions within a 50-kilometre radius of the India-Pakistan border.

Officials have maintained that the exercise is a routine legal and administrative process being undertaken in a strategically sensitive zone. However, local residents and community leaders argue that applying contemporary documentation requirements to centuries-old religious sites overlooks the historical realities of the region.

The notice reportedly warns that if the required records are not produced by the deadline, action could be initiated after 23 June under provisions of the Rajasthan Colonisation Act.

The issue has generated concern among residents who fear that other historic religious and community structures could face similar scrutiny. Many argue that shrines, temples and public places established generations ago were created long before formal land documentation became common practice in western Rajasthan.

Congress district president Amardin Fakir said the matter extends beyond a single religious site. According to him, administrative restrictions that were once confined to a narrow border belt have gradually expanded, affecting a much larger population across the district.