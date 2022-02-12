'Documents prove Sameer Wankhede belongs to SC community'

The National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) has stated that IRS officer Sameer Wankhede belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and he (Wankhede) has proven this before the Commission. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had claimed that Wankhede was a Muslim and was not a member of the scheduled caste community.



IANS has got the documents which confirms that the NCSC has taken this on record. This is seen as a big relief for Wankhede as the NCSC order has come in his favour.