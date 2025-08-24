Does Amit Shah consider Supreme Court judges to be Maoist?

The union home minister Amit Shah may not have read the judgment or may have been wrongly briefed, says an unruffled Justice (retd) B. Sudershan Reddy in separate interviews to the media. He was referring to Amit Shah’s barb on Friday, 22 August 2025 when the home minister declared, “Sudershan Reddy is the person who helped Naxalism. He delivered the Salwa Judum judgment. If that judgement had not been passed, Naxal terrorism would have ended by 2020”.

The Supreme Court never stopped the government from waging a war against Naxalites, the retired judge points out. The court had merely reminded the government that protecting people was its responsibility; that it could not outsource that responsibility to others.

It was the state which has the authority to use coercive power but it cannot lend that power to a group of people. The retired judge recalled that there was his brother judge on the bench, late Justice S.S. Nijjar, who concurred with the judgment and he did not add even a comma or a full stop.

By indirectly supporting the Salwa Judum initiative, the home minister appeared to suggest that it was a legitimate exercise and constitutionally right for the government to arm a section of citizens to take on another group of citizens; that instead of letting the police and the uniformed force to deal with violence, it is fine for the government to arm civilians and pit them against the outlaws. This kind of logic is shocking, point out members of the legal fraternity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut attributed the home minister’s barb to growing uneasiness in the government over chances of cross-voting in the vice-presidential election slated for 9 September, 2025. Justice (rtd) Reddy, the opposition’s candidate, has also stoked the unease in NDA ranks by pointing out that the VP is elected by MPs and not parties. The party whip does not apply to MPs in the vice presidential election in which all members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are eligible to cast their vote.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the CPI(ML) general secretary, issued a statement on Saturday and listed as many as 24 Supreme Court judges, among them several Chief Justices of India, who heard the Salwa Judum case and appeals against the 2011 order delivered by Justice Reddy and Justice Nijjar between 2007 and 2025.