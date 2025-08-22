Dogs will come back to their streets: Supreme Court rolls back order

To the considerable relief of animal rights activists and dog lovers of Delhi NCR, the Supreme Court has now — on 22 August, Friday — stayed its earlier 11 August direction to the MCD, NDMC and municipal authorities of Gurgaon and Noida to capture and hold street dogs in shelters after vaccination and sterilisation.

Today's order reiterates the existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which said dogs which are picked up must be released after sterilisation and immunisation — but with a caveat: those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour are to be retained. (The earlier rules also kept and observed rabies-infected animals for a number of days.)

In the earlier order of 11 August, a different two-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the authorities in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate them to dog shelters, with additional directions that more such shelters — enough to hold at least 5,000 dogs — must be set up within 6-8 weeks.

It was accompanied by a stern warning to animal activists that any obstruction of this order would be viewed as contempt of court and strict action taken.

This did not quell the wave of protests — not just across the NCR, but across India, with animal welfare activists calling for more humane solutions as well as practically feasible ones. After all, actually holding and feeding lakhs of strays, with the required number of staff and daily meals and the space and upkeep, costs far more than actually stocking all health centres with anti-rabies vaccine and taking care of immunisation and vaccination of the street dogs.