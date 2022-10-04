Domestic help of slain Jammu and Kashmir top police officer arrested

"CCTV footage collected from the incident site also showed the suspected accused running away after committing the crime.



"He was working in this house for nearly six months. Initial investigation also reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.



Police also said that initial investigations into the murder of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia did not point towards the terror angle as efforts are on to arrest his domestic help who has emerged as the main suspect in the case.

"So far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation, but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility.



"The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," the police statement said.



Police had released the photographs of the accused to seek public assistance in nabbing him.



Lohia was killed on Monday in the house of his friend in Jammu. He was an IPS officer of 1992 batch and a native of Assam.