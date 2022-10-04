Domestic helper main accused in killing of Jammu and Kashmir DG Prisons: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that a domestic helper was the main accused in the killing of Hemant Kumar Lohia, Director General, Prisons.

The police have also released the photographs of the accused and put out phone numbers for sharing any information about him.

"In the initial investigation into the incident of death of DG Prisons, HK Lohia, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed resident of Ramban is the main accused," police said.

"Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commission of this crime."