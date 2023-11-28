Don't be so narrow-minded: SC dismisses plea seeking ban on Pak artistes to work in India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India and asked the petitioner not to be "so narrow-minded".

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said it was not inclined to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which junked the plea filed by Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, who claims to be a cine worker and artiste.

"You should not press this appeal. Do not be so narrow-minded," the bench said.

The top court also refused the submission to expunge certain remarks made by the high court against the petitioner.

The petition had sought the court's direction to the central government to impose a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, firms and associations from employing or soliciting any work or performance, taking of any services, or entering into any association and so on with any Pakistani artiste, including its cine workers, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians.

The Bombay High Court had dismissed the petition, saying the reliefs it seeks is a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace, and has no merit in it.