'Don't expect much help from Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi'

"Yes, the situation is grave at the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi as people barely get any concrete answers if they call, which is very discouraging. They don't have a proper communication cell which can interact with the people, nor do they have adequate English-speaking staff," said an official associated with Ukraine's consular service, requesting anonymity.



When IANS tried to contact the Embassy of Ukraine over the alarming situation there, and the diplomatic efforts being made by the Ukraine Foreign Ministry in this regard, an official postponed the appointment by a day, without answering queries as to how many enquiries the Embassy has received from the families of Indian nationals, especially the students, who are still stranded there in Ukraine?



"There are only two categories of Indians you can find in Ukraine, students primarily pursuing medical courses, and business professionals who deal in pharma. I know many who now have shifted from Ukraine to nearby countries owing to the noncorporation of the Ukraine Embassy,' the official quoted above said.