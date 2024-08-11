Don't fly kites near elevated metro lines for your safety: DMRC to Delhiites

"Such incidents have the potential to not only disrupt the metro services by damaging/tripping the OHE or pantograph but may also prove fatal to those flying kites with metallic maanjha," he said.

The DMRC has a robust mechanism in place to check and prevent any kind of disruptions and dedicated teams are deployed to swiftly remove any kite strings, he added.

Kite flying is a popular tradition in Delhi-NCR, especially around Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

"The DMRC also advises and appeals to the general public to refrain from flying kites in the immediate vicinity of elevated metro lines passing through residential areas for their own safety, as any direct or indirect contact with the 25,000 volt OHE may prove fatal besides leading to OHE tripping or damage to the metro train/pantograph, thereby, resulting into service disruptions," Dayal said.