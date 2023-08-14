Don't harbour suicidal tendencies: CM Stalin to youngsters after NEET-related suicide

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday passionately appealed to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but face life with self-confidence, after a medical aspirant allegedly ended his life.

Stalin claimed that in a few months, when the political change takes place, then the NEET barriers will come crashing down.

"Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear,” the Chief Minister said apparently referring to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remarks against the state's anti-NEET bill.

"I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar (who also allegedly died by suicide). Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET," Stalin said in a statement.