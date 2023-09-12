Don't need BJP certificate on nationalism, Sanatan Dharma, freedom struggle: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said it does not require the BJP's certificate on nationalism, Sanatan Dharma or on the contribution to freedom struggle, alleging the ruling party's score on these yardsticks is zero.

Responding to the BJP attacks on the Congress and the INDIA bloc over the row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on the Sanatan Dharma, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said her party believes in Sarva Dharma Sambhava (equal respect for all religions).

"We do not want certificates from the BJP on nationalism, on Sanatan Dharma and on the contribution to our freedom movement. Because, on all these their score is zero," she said.

Asked about BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's allegations that the country's culture and heritage are being insulted daily but senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi are silent, Shrinate said, "We do not need any certificate from anyone and especially from hypocrites who talk like this. We believe in equality of all religions. I will not say anything more than this."

But she refused to BJP leader and union minister Gajendra Shekhawat's remarks in a video circulating on social media that anyone who speaks against the Sanatan Dharma would have his tongue pulled out and his eyes gouged out.