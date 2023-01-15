Don't need Shah to tell us about revolutionaries' role in freedom movement: Tushar Gandhi

"He (Mahatma Gandhi) had given credit to everybody, even the earlier attempts by revolutionaries. He had acknowledged the contribution of Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) also," he added.



Talking about his latest book, "The lost diary of Kastur, My Ba", Tushar Gandhi said Bapu was an ordinary human being like anyone else and that is why he has not referred to him as "Mahatma" in the book.



According to the 62-year-old author, the "Mahatma" identity is unbelievable and one needs to understand Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the ordinary human being who rose beyond his capabilities to achieve things.



"When we put him on the pedestal of a Mahatma, we convince ourselves that he was a Mahatma and could do all those things, and we do not need to do any of these things because we are ordinary human beings. He was as ordinary as anyone of us and yet he did what he did, and that is what we need to bring back to people," he noted.