Don't proceed with a probe ordered by Lokpal against MCD: HC directs CBI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not proceed with a probe ordered by the Lokpal of India against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and its officials over certain alleged unauthorised constructions in the city.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice on the MCD's challenge to the Lokpal order directing a CBI probe and sought response from the authority.

The judge said that as per the law, there has to be preliminary investigation by an agency to ascertain whether a prima facie case is made out to proceed further and in the present case, there was no inquiry by the Lokpal or CVC before the direction for an investigation was passed and no specific allegations were raised against any parties.

“In the present case, the record would show that the CVC was merely asked to obtain a report from the MCD. The vigilance report of the MCD has been forwarded by CVC to Lokpal. In effect therefore, there has been no inquiry by CVC or Lokpal at this stage. No specific allegations have been raised against officials concerned or against the MCD and other agencies,” said the court.

“In the meantime, the CBI shall not proceed with the investigation,” it ordered.