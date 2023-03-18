Don't see any 'middle path' to break Parl logjam as Oppn's JPC demand 'non-negotiable': Jairam Ramesh

"What the BJP has been doing in the past couple of days is that it is distorting Mr Rahul Gandhi's remarks in order to divert. This is the 3D orchestrated strategy of Mr Modi -- distort, defame and divert. Why divert, because there is growing evidence daily of the complicity of the establishment, the PM himself, in this massive scam of Adani in which crores and crores of rupees of public institutions LIC, SBI and other financial institutions are involved and crores of crores of Indians are suffering because of this cronyism," Ramesh alleged.



Asked about BJP MP Dubey's demanded that Gandhi be expelled from the House for his remarks in the UK, Ramesh said, "This is intimidation. If they want to give a motion to the Speaker, they are welcome to do so. Mr Gandhi will reply."



According to rule 357, Gandhi is allowed a personal explanation in Parliament, Ramesh said, citing that in 2015, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was allowed a personal explanation in response to some remarks made against him by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in the Congress back then.