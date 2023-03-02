'Don't threaten the Chief Justice', heated exchanges between CJI, SCBA president

Singh raised his voice and pressed for hearing in the matter, as he is answerable to the Bar. CJI replied, "Mr Vikas Singh, please do not raise your voice. As a president of the Bar, you should be a mentor and leader of the Bar. I am sorry you are reducing the level of the dialogue...you filed an Article 32 petition claiming that a land which is allotted to the Supreme Court of India should be handed over to the Bar for the purpose of construction of chambers..."



The Chief Justice further added, "we will deal with the matter when it comes. Please do not try to twist our arm..." Singh said the court can dismiss the matter but then do not list it. CJI replied that he has given a date to Singh and it will be taken up on March 17, and it will not be listed at serial number 1.



The CJI told Singh, "I am the Chief Justice of this court. I have been here since 29 March 2000. I have been long enough in this profession for 22 years. I have never allowed myself to be brow beaten by a member of the Bar, by litigant, or by any one else. And, I will not do that in the final two years of my career."