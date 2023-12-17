Don’t want anything, just hand over my daughter’s body: Man outside blast-hit Nagpur factory

The blast at the explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur upended Neelkanthrao Sahare’s world. With a dazed look on his face, he paced nervously back and forth outside the factory gate with an unsteady gait.

Sahare’s daughter Aarti (22) was among the nine people who were killed in the blast that took place on Sunday morning at the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, about 35 km from here. She was his family’s only earning member.

Aarti supported Sahare, who walks with a limp due to a paralytic attack in the past, her speech-impaired mother and a younger sister.

Sahare said he had been waiting outside the factory gate since 9.30 am to see her deceased daughter. The distraught father said, “I don’t want anything, just hand over my daughter’s body”.

The bodies of the workers killed in the blast were still inside the premises, according to sources.

A number of ambulances were stationed at the entrance gate of the Solar Industries factory.

A tense situation prevailed as locals and family members of the victims gheraoed the unit's entrance, demanding that they be allowed to enter the factory premises, where the blast left nine people dead and injured three others.

Thirty-two-year-old Rumita Uikey, a mother of two, also lost her life in the industrial accident.