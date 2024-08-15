'Doors of India': Special Google doodle marks India's 78th Independence Day

Search engine giant Google on Thursday, 15 August celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a special doodle themed on traditional doors.

In the digital artwork, the letters 'G', 'O', 'O', 'G', 'L' and 'E' of the company's name are depicted on each door carrying a distinct ornate design.

Google India also shared a note on the doodle on its website.

"Today's Doodle, illustrated by Vrinda Zaveri, celebrates Independence Day in India! On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom from colonial rule," the internet giant said in the note.

The people of India strongly desired "self-governance and sovereignty after nearly two centuries of inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights".