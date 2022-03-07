Dornier catches fire while landing in Kanpur, crew safe

A major tragedy was averted after a Coast Guard Dornier 228 aircraft, which took off from Chennai, skidded off the runway during touchdown at the Chakeri airport in Kanpur, rammed into a concrete structure and burst into flames.



The crew, including IAF personnel, who were scheduled to visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited facility in Kanpur, managed to get out of the craft in time. Nobody was injured, said official sources.



Chakeri airport director B.K. Jha said the cause of the accident is being ascertained.