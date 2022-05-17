Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal, says Elon Musk

He added that: Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5 per cent. This deal cannot move forward until he does.



At a Miami technology conference Monday, Musk estimated that at least 20 per cent of Twitter's 229 million accounts are spam bots, a percentage he said was at the low end of his assessment, according to a Bloomberg News report.



Also at the All In Summit, Musk gave the strongest hint yet that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his USD 44 billion offer made last month.



He said a viable deal at a lower price would not be out of the question, according to the report by Bloomberg, which said it viewed a livestream video of the conference posted by a Twitter user.