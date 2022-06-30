Dozens buried alive in massive Manipur landslide; rescue on

So far, 19 people have been rescued and the injured individuals are being medically treated at Noney Army Medical unit.



However, bad weather and fresh landslides are affecting the rescue operations.



Concerted effort by all is underway to rescue the missing individuals.



The Army helicopters are also being used to airlift the critically injured, the CPRO said.



Meanwhile, Defence Spokesman Lt. Col. Mohit Vaishnava said the Indian Army on Thursday rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel, who were trapped following the massive landslide in Noney district.



The personnel were deployed to provide security to the under construction railway line from Jiribam to state capital Imphal.



The injured Territorial Army personnel are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit.



Army helicopters are on stand-by, waiting for the weather to clear, Lt. Col. Vaishnava said.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biren Singh has held an emergency meeting.



"Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," he said in a tweet.