‘Dream come true’: Vijay’s family overwhelmed with emotion ahead of swearing-in

His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, reflected on the overwhelming enthusiasm among supporters across the state, noting that anticipation had been building steadily over the past several days.

“People are going to be very happy today,” he remarked, underscoring the emotional bond Vijay shares with the people of Tamil Nadu.

The celebratory mood extended beyond the immediate family. Vijay’s former teacher, Vimala, from St. Britto's Academy, credited his rise to a blend of determination, discipline and compassion for the people.

“His commitment and perseverance brought him here. We are very happy and humbled by the love shown by the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Extended family members also shared their pride at witnessing the actor-turned-politician’s ascent to the state’s top political office.

Kirthana, identifying herself as Vijay’s cousin, described the occasion as a matter of honour for the entire family.

“We are so proud of him. This is a proud moment for our whole bloodline,” she said emotionally.

Family friend Roopa Saranathan echoed the sentiment, calling the timing of the swearing-in ceremony on Mother’s Day “the biggest gift” the family could have received.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress formally welcomed Vijay’s elevation to the top post, describing the verdict as a mandate for a “secular, progressive and welfare-oriented government” rooted in constitutional values. Senior Congress leaders expressed hope that the new administration would prioritise social justice, youth empowerment and inclusive governance in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s rise from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars to the head of government marks a dramatic new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics. Riding on a campaign that strongly resonated with young voters and first-time supporters, the TVK leader is now set to formally assume office amid massive public expectations and statewide celebrations.

With PTI inputs