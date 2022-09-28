Dream of every party worker to oust divisive forces: Akhilesh Yadav

He further said that in 2022, he made an effort to bring like-minded parties on one platform but though the party increased its vote percentage, it could not ensure its victory.



"However, one thing is clear-it is only the Samajwadi Party that can stop communal forces in the future," he said.



Akhilesh Yadav listed the achievements of his regime and said that the BJP government had not done anything beyond what his government had done.



Earlier, Naresh Uttam Patel was unanimously elected as state party president for the second consecutive term.



SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav announced his election.