Dreams going up in smoke? Dussehra brings little cheer for effigy makers

Not so long ago, the street in west Delhi would be teeming with artisans busy making the tall, intricately woven bamboo frames a month before the festival and buyers looking for the best offer. Torsos, limbs and demon heads would be carefully painted and then assembled on frames packed with explosives.



But the pandemic, increasing levels of pollution and the ban on crackers have meant that the demand for the effigies has steadily dipped. The street is quieter and the crowds thinner.



The effigies, height ranging from three feet to 50 feet, take almost six to seven hours to complete and cost around Rs 500-Rs 700 per foot.



There are just not as many takers as earlier.



The "effigy community" has slashed production from almost 60-100 pieces per vendor in pre-Covid times to 20-30 pieces now.



Pal, who works as a taxi driver in Panipat, Haryana, takes satisfaction in the fact that he'll be able to make at least some money and get to paint his home, a task pending for the last couple of years.



"Yes, it is much better than the Covid pandemic when I could barely sell any effigies other than the few I made to be sent to Ayodhya. But sales and demand are just not enough for me to be really happy," he explained.