DRG jawan killed, three injured in naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed and three others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur district on 18 August, Monday, police officials said.

The blast occurred in the morning inside the Indravati National Park area while a DRG team was carrying out an anti-Naxal operation. DRG jawan Dinesh Nag lost his life in the explosion, while three other personnel sustained injuries.

The injured were given preliminary treatment and are being evacuated from the forest for further medical care, a senior police officer confirmed. Details of the ongoing operation, which was launched on Sunday, are expected to be shared later.

The incident comes a day after security forces recovered a significant cache of explosives in Gariaband district following a gunfight with Maoists, in which four Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 19 lakh surrendered.