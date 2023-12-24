Drone hits merchant vessel off India's west

A merchant vessel, with around 20 Indian crew, was hit by a suspected drone about 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, 24 November but there was no report of any casualties in the incident, Indian military sources and a maritime security agency said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A P-8I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft, deployed by the Indian Navy after the UK Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO, reported the "attack", ascertained the safety of the vessel, MV Chem Pluto, and its crew, the sources said.

The Indian Coast Guard said the vessel has started making way towards Mumbai post undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems.

"The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft has sanitised the area and established communication with Chem Pluto. The vessel has started making way towards Mumbai post undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems," it said.

"The vessel is likely to enter Mumbai and sought escort assistance due to steering issues. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram will be escorting the ship during its passage. The Indian Coast Guard Operations Centre is monitoring the situation closely," it said in a late night statement.

Earlier, the Indian Navy dispatched a frontline warship to assist the merchant ship.