Drones deliver lifeline to stranded villagers in Kathua
Before J&K, drones were successfully used to deliver essentials to flood-hit villagers in Punjab
In a first-of-its-kind operation, heavy-load drones were deployed to deliver food and other essential supplies to residents of a flood-affected village in Kathua district, officials said.
The special initiative, carried out jointly by the Kathua district administration and the Indian Army, reached Chilla village on the banks of the river Ujh, which had remained cut off after torrential rains and flash floods triggered landslides and washed away approach routes.
With around 15 families stranded, the administration and the Army pressed drones into service, undertaking multiple sorties to deliver dry rations, cooking oil and other essential commodities.
“The operation was part of our resolve to ensure that no affected family remains unattended amid this crisis,” said Kathua deputy commissioner Rajesh Sharma, adding that relief efforts were being intensified across flood- and landslide-hit areas.
Sharma noted that special relief camps, drinking water supplies, medical aid and restoration of essential services were being taken up on a war footing. He also praised the Army’s proactive cooperation, stressing that similar joint interventions would be launched in other inaccessible pockets if necessary.
District authorities confirmed that relief and rescue measures were being closely monitored to ensure effective delivery of support to every household impacted by the rain-induced calamity.
Earlier this week, police in Punjab also turned to drones for relief work, delivering rations and medicines to flood-affected villages in Amritsar. Visuals from Sultan Mahal village showed aid reaching stranded residents, with SP (investigation) Aditya S. Warrier confirming to India TV that drone teams were operating free of cost to support the efforts.
With PTI Inputs
