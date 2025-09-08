Drones deliver lifeline to stranded villagers in Kathua

In a first-of-its-kind operation, heavy-load drones were deployed to deliver food and other essential supplies to residents of a flood-affected village in Kathua district, officials said.

The special initiative, carried out jointly by the Kathua district administration and the Indian Army, reached Chilla village on the banks of the river Ujh, which had remained cut off after torrential rains and flash floods triggered landslides and washed away approach routes.

With around 15 families stranded, the administration and the Army pressed drones into service, undertaking multiple sorties to deliver dry rations, cooking oil and other essential commodities.