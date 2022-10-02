Drones, more forces in Delhi's Nand Nagri after youth brutally murdered

Police said that they have arrested three accused involved in the matter.



"At about 7.40 p.m., we got a PCR call informing us about the incident. After preliminary inquiry, three youths, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, all residents of Sunder Nagri, were rounded up as the main suspects," a police officer said.



"As of now, the motive behind the murder seems to be an old enmity," the officer said.



Speaking to IANS, Sushil, the brother of the deceased, claimed that Manish was stabbed by three persons, named Alam, Bilal and Faizan.



"The three of them are friends of Mohasin and Kasim, who are presently in jail for attacking my brother. They had threatened to take revenge, and today they stabbed my brother to death," said Sushil.