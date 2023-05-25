Drug menace in Kerala: Even policemen's familes affected, says senior police officer

"We should open our eyes and check why this is happening within the quarters we live in. There are many such cases. There are instances of children of policemen of all ranks being addicted to drugs. An SP's two boys are addicted to drugs. It is an unbearable situation. The family itself is in trouble. This needs to be taken very seriously," the IPS officer said.

Sethuraman also referred to an incident in which the drug-addict child of a police officer was killed in Thiruvananthapuram district.

He, however, said drug use in Kerala is lower than the national average.

The senior police officer's statement came two days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned teachers and parents against the increasing influence of the drug mafia among children and said his government is making effective interventions to curb the dangerous menace.