Drugs case: Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail

Police in Karnataka have released Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, on bail after he was arrested for consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru.



Along with four others, Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor, was released late Monday night by the Halasuru police in the state capital.



The police said that he has been asked to appear for inquiry on Tuesday at 11 a.m.