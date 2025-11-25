Drugs worth ₹16,000 crore seized in Gujarat in four years, no conviction: Congress flags Adani-BJP nexus

The Congress on Tuesday, 25 November, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Gujarat, alleging that the state has turned into the “drug capital of India” under the ruling dispensation. It accused the BJP of being a silent spectator despite massive narcotics seizures in recent years.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gujarat Congress leader and Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai questioned why, despite drugs worth nearly ₹16,000 crore being seized in the state over the last four years but not a single mastermind or network operator has been arrested or prosecuted successfully.

“Most seizures happen at Adani’s Mundra Port. Yet, mysteriously, no owner, no handler, no real culprit has ever been identified. Instead of cracking down on drug cartels, the BJP government is targeting the Opposition for raising the issue,” Desai alleged. Mundra port is owned and run by Guatam Adani.