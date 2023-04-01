Drunk Swedish flyer arrested for molesting IndiGo crew member

A 62-year-old drunk Swedish national was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a cabin crew on board an IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai.



Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg allegedly assaulted a co-passenger and created a ruckus mid-air on the 6E-1052 Indigo Flight, as per police.



Sources claimed that the accused passenger started behaving unruly when a crew member informed him that there was no food on board. The accused agreed to take a chicken dish and when the air hostess approached him with the POS machine to make the payment, on the pretext of swiping the card, he misbehaved with her and held the air hostess's hand inappropriately.