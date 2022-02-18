DTP recommends lodging FIR against Gurugram real estate developer for substandard construction

"Instructions were given to the management to complete all the works within a time limit. But no satisfactory reply has been given by the builder. Finally, it has been recommended to register a case against Raheja Developers," Kumar said.



Also, DTP (Enforcement) R S Bhath has ordered a structural audit of another housing society in Gurugram and ordered the builder to get it repaired at the earliest.



The residents of Brisk Lumbini had raised concerns over plaster chunks falling from balconies, cracks in pillars and seepage in the basement but no attention was given towards it.