DU bars NSUI leader, another student for year over 'banned' BBC documentary screening attempt

The "confidential" memorandum issued to them mentioned that the documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- is "banned". Chugh, the national secretary of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), said he was not present at the Arts faculty on the day of the incident and added that the documentary is not banned.



"...the act of participation in the showing of the banned BBC documentary is an act of indiscipline on the part of Lokesh Chugh," the memorandum, a copy of which has been accessed by PTI, stated.



"On the basis of the recommendations of the committee, the disciplinary authority taking cognisance of the above indiscipline exhibited by Lokesh Chugh, decided to impose the penalty of debarring him from taking any university or college or departmental examination or examinations for one year," the memorandum read.