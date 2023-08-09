DU establishes Centre for Tribal Studies

The Delhi University on Wednesday announced the establishment of the Centre for Tribal Studies (CTS) with an aim to understand the diversity of tribal practices, culture, language, religion, economy, commonalities and relationship with nature through an India-centric perspective.

The university made the announcement on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

In a statement, the DU said the Centre for Tribal Studies is a "transformative step in advancing and addressing the contemporary issues relevant to the tribal communities in terms of their overall development and well-being in present as well as in future progression".

A governing body has been constituted with Professor Prakash Singh, Director University of Delhi South campus as its chairperson, along with academicians Prof. Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning; Prof. K. Ratnabali, Faculty of Law; and Prof. V S Negi, Department of Geography as members.