DU, JNU, Jamia slip in QS World University Ranking; IIT Delhi up by 11 places

JNU's ranking which was between 561-570 earlier declined to figure in the 601-650 bracket. Jamia Millia Islamia which was between 751-800 last year is now between 801-1000, it showed.



The rankings showed that Jamia Hamdard has declined to figure in the 1201-1400 bracket from being ranked between 1001-1200 in the last edition.



Among universities outside Delhi which have seen decline in their rankings are University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000).