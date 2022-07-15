DU teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment charges

An associate professor of Delhi University (DU)'s College of Vocational Studies has been suspended for alleged sexual harassment charges levelled against him by a female colleague.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the varsity has suspended the accused teacher following a recommendation made on the basis of serious allegations of sexual harassment. He says that the matter will be investigated soon.

On the one hand the Vice-Chancellor has confirmed the suspension of the accused professor, however the latter has said that he has not received any such suspension letter yet.

Many teachers from the college say that there have been several cases of sexual harassment levelled against the accused associate professor.

These teachers say that three female teachers have made these allegations, of which one is from the Ramjas College and two are from the College of Vocational Studies.

The college governing body had constituted an internal complaints committee after cases of sexual harassment were registered. After the recommendation of the committee, the accused professor has now been suspended.

At the same time, the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committee of the Delhi government has demanded the state Education Department to register an FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act against private schools refusing to take entrance tests for students from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Vishesh Ravi, Chairman of SC/ST Welfare Committee, says that on the instructions of the committee, the Education Department had issued showcause notices to private schools refusing to take entrance tests for students from the EWS.

Even after the issuing a notice, some private schools have not taken entrance tests for EWS students and have not given them free uniform, books etc. Therefore, the committee has demanded the Delhi Education department to register an FIR on receiving complaints against such private schools and take strict action against such schools that do not follow the guidelines laid down by the Delhi government.

SC/ST Welfare Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of AAP MLA Ravi which discussed about the admission of EWS students by private schools, offered through the Delhi Education department, was denied and have not been provided free books, uniform and stationery.

According to the Delhi government, the parents of EWS students from across Delhi have lodged a complaint with the SC/ST Welfare Committee that their children are not getting admission under EWS quota as well free stationery.

The first meeting of the SC/ ST Welfare Committee was held on May 30 and Committee chairman has directed the Education department officials to ensure admission for all EWS-Disadvantaged Group students whose names appeared in the EWS list and also ensure that free stationery, books and uniforms are provided to all such students by private schools as per requisite rules.