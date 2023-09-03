DU teachers allege delayed salaries, seek Centre's intervention

Several prominent colleges of the Delhi University are struggling due to a lack of basic infrastructure facilities.

According to teachers, the buildings of Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, and Maharshi Valmiki College of Education are in poor condition. The condition of laboratories, classrooms, toilets, drinking water, seminar halls, and gardens in many colleges of Delhi University are getting worse day by day.

There are at least a dozen DU colleges where teachers have been awaiting arrears for over a year despite their promotions.

According to teachers, they have to wait for several months even for their salaries.

Teachers say that through the installment sent by the Delhi government, they only receive their outstanding salary and have to wait for several more months for the rest.