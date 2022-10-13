DU teachers unhappy with the new academic calendar, say studies will be compromised

Delhi University (DU) has released the academic calendar for the students taking admission in Undergraduate (UG) courses this year. Shortly after its release, teachers associated with the university described it as a very disappointing situation for the students and teachers.



The teachers stated that the students have not been given enough time to prepare for the examination and the syllabus in the new calendar, according to which, the first year classes are to start from November 2 and Semester 2 classes will start from March 20, 2023.



Abha Dev Habib, professor in the Department of Physics at DU's Miranda House College, said that there are no holidays or mid-semester breaks for students to absorb what is being taught.