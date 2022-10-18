Delhi University to release first cut off list for UG admissions

Delhi University (DU) is going to release its first cut off list for Under Graduate (UG) courses on Tuesday evening.



Registered candidates can check the list on DU's official website and can accept the allotted seat from October 19 to October 21. The various colleges affiliated with DU can verify and accept the online applications from October 19 to October 22.



The seats awarded on the basis of the first merit list can be accepted till 5 p.m. on October 21. The process of document verification will end on October 22 and candidates will be given time till 5 p.m. on October 24 to make the payment.

The vacant seats for round 2 will be released on October 25 and the second merit list will be released on October 30. The third merit list will be released on November 10.