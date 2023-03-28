DU women's college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

In the photo, four men are seen standing near the IPCW boundary wall while another is scaling the wall.



The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises.



"Today, IPCW's fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harrassed gender minorities. Men were chanting 'Miranda IP dono hamara', 'Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge'," Anjali tweeted.



Another student alleged, "Miscreants entered the IPCW fest today and harassed several women students, injuring one. Delhi Police has simply escorted the goons out. We demand their immediate arrest."



The police said there was an excess crowd of students near the college gate during the fest.



Around 3 pm, some overzealous students started to enter the college in a hurry. In the process, there was heavy pressure on the gates and some students fell down, they said.