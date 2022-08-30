Dumka killing: Rahul, Priyanka demand speedy justice, punishment for the perpetrator

The girl and her family will get justice only when the perpetrator of this cruelty get the harshest punishment at the earliest, the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.



He also called for creating a safe environment in the country for women.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Jharkhand -- The incident of ruthless murder of a girl studying in 12th is heart-wrenching. Criminals should be given punishment at the earliest."



For crime prevention and justice, it is necessary that strict and speedy legal process should be completed in incidents of crime against women, she said in a tweet in Hindi.