Dunki distress: Deported Indian migrants return from US in shackles, recount ordeal

“My feet are swollen. I was shackled for 25 hours on the flight,” said Harjinder Singh, a 45-year-old farmer from Ambala, describing his ordeal after being deported from the United States. Singh was among the latest batch of Indian migrants returned by US authorities amid a continuing crackdown on illegal immigration.

A chartered plane carrying the deportees landed at Delhi airport late on Saturday night. Around 50 Indians, mostly from Haryana’s Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Jind and Panipat districts, were on board, officials said. Most were in the 25–40 age group and had entered the US through the perilous ‘donkey route’ — an irregular migration path spanning multiple countries.

Singh, from Jagoli village, said he spent Rs 35 lakh to migrate to the US “for a better life”. “I learnt cooking there and stayed in Jacksonville, Florida. My job was good. But the Trump (administration) captured me and sent me back to India. My lakhs of rupees have now gone wasted,” he said, showing his swollen feet. Singh said he had raised the money through hard work in farming. “I liked America; it is a good country. But Trump sent us back. Many Indians have been deported,” he added.